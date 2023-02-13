Bigg Boss 16 Winner 2023: Grand Finale Written Update: MC Stan Won the Show
Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan: Here is the full written update of Grand Finale, 12 February 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bigg Boss 16 Winner 2023 MC Stan: Grand Finale Shiv Thakare First Runner Up Full Written Update: The Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is finally here. Priyanka, MC Stan, Archana, Shalin, and Shiv are the top five contestants competing against the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy.
According to different sources, Priyanka Choudhary is currently leading the votes followed by Shiv. However, the final winner will be decided soon.
Today's episode started with Krishna and Bharti Singh playing some funny tasks with the Bigg Boss contestants.
Evicted contestants also joined the Bigg Boss top 5 finalists for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16.
Some tasks were played between Mandali and Non-Mandali contestants.
Bharti and Krushna gave a recap of the Bigg Boss show depicting the journey of all the top five finalists.
All evicted contestants were seen on the Bigg Boss 16 stage dancing on the tunes of Bigg Boss 16 anthem.
Host Salman Khan introduced the grand finale episode and thanked audience for making the Bigg Boss show a big hit.
Bigg Boss told contestants that I know what all the five finalists must be thinking about winning the show.
Mothers of all the top 5 finalists entered the Bigg Boss house and contestants got emotional. All moms fed their children with curd and sugar.
Salman Khan teased the mothers of top five contestants before they left house to be on the stage. He also mocked Nimrit for having the finale ticket all the time but not being the finalist.
Bigg Boss asked Abdu that he heard a rumour that he is going to 'Big Brother' and Abdu confirmed the news.
MC Stan mimics Sumbul's Dad Touqeer Sahab and he comes on the BB 16 stage. Salman and contestants could not control their laughter. Touqeer Sahab said I do not talk like MC Stan mimics me but I will say some words for him in his voice. Touqeer Sahab said some nice lines for MC Stan and said that Stan talks nicely and I never got angry on him.
Salman clapped for Archana and told her that she entered the show when no one knew him but now entire India knows her. An awesome dance performance by Archana was presented on BB stage.
Archana's brother Gulshan showed some grooves on the stage. Salman said now it is the time to announce top 4 contestants of the show.
Bigg Boss said that this show was unique because I also played the show. He said that it is the time for contestants to become from top 5 to top 4. Bigg Boss said that contestants will get an opportunity to increase the prize money.
Housemates had to give a mutual decision by naming one contestant who should not be in top 4. If the decision of contestants matches with audience then the prize money will increase by 10 lakhs, otherwise the prize money will remain same.
Shiv and Stan named Shalin, but Shalin named Archana. Priyanka and Archana also named Shalin. Bigg Boss said that since majority has named Shalin so the final decision by housemates is that Shalin should be out of top four.
Salman Khan announced that the contestant who has got less votes and will be evicted & out of the finale race is Shalin Bhanot and the prize money has increased to Rs 31,80,000. The top four contestants are Archana, Priyanka, Shiv, and MC Stan.
Shalin came out of the Bigg Boss house and reached the stage. Salman Khan told Shalin that his performance in the show has not gone unnoticed and showed him a video clip. In the video clip, Ekta Kapoor offered Shalin a colors show 'Bekaaboo' as the main lead. Shalin got happy. Salman also gifted Shalin a buzzer shaped trophy and told him that he should keep this with him always.
Salman also showed a clip of Shalin's performance to Shalin and told him that he has edited it himself.
Salman Khan launched a song 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' of his upcoming movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan" on the Bigg Boss show.
A performance by Mandali was shown the Bigg Boss stage. MC Stan's rap was also shown.
Archana's performance also set the stage on fire followed by Shalin's performance on 'Character Dheela' song.
Priyanka's solo performance, and Mandali vs Non-Mandali performance was like a cherry on the cake.
Salman Khan welcomed Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the Bigg Boss stage. Abdu made a special appearance as junior Taara Singh and narrated some dialogues from the Gadar movie.
Salman, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha danced on "yaara o Yaara" song from Jeet movie.
Sunny gave a task to contestants in which they had to pull a hand pump to see if they are safe and among top three or not. Shiv, Priyanka, and Stan are safe, and Archana is eliminated.
So, the top three contestants are Priyanka, Shiv, and MC Stan. Archana came out of the house and was seen crying on the stage. Salman cheered her up and told her to give a speech. Salman retuned Archana's Silbatta and clapped for her.
Krushna arrived on Bigg Boss 16 stage and acted like Dharmendra. He cracked some funny jokes on the BB stage. Krushna congratulated Salman Khan for Pathaan.
Tina and Salman Khan shared a cycle moment on the stage. Krushna requested Tina's mom to recreate a scene with him, and Tina's mom hugged Krushna from backside.
Salman Khan talked about a new show on colors "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal" with Karan Kundra, Gashmeer, and Reem Shaikh as main lead. All the three actors performed on Bigg Boss stage.
Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem arrived on the Bigg Boss stage as Arman, Veer, and Isha and talked about the show.
Salman Khan told Karan and Gashmeer to have a dance face off. Gashmeer and Sumbul danced on "Bang Bang" and Karan and Gori Nagori also danced. Audience shouted Gori is the winner.
Reem danced with Salman Khan on the title track of "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal".
A romantic dance performance was seen between Priyanka and Ankit on "Iss Deewane Ladke Ko" followed by Priyanka's solo performance on "Besharam Rang" from Pathaan.
Salman Khan promoted a colors show "Junooniyat" on the Bigg Boss stage. He welcomed the main leads of the show - Gautam, Ankit, and Neha Rana.
MC Stan got a call from his girlfriend Booba. She said that she is angry with him for praising Priyanka's jaw line and face cut. Salman asked Booba which compliments Stan has used for her so far and she replied the same as he used for Priyanka. Stan's girlfriend told Stan to come with a trophy.
Abdu asked Salman Khan that he wants to sing a song. He said the name of the song is "You Very Chalaak Bro." Abdu performed on the song and Salman told him that it is a super hit.
Salman asked Shiv that who is his strong competitor in the show and he replied Priyanka. Sajid said that Priyanka and Shiv are the deserving finalist contestants of the show.
A power pack performance of Shiv and Priyanka was seen. Salman said now I will take the name of the contestant who is out of the Bigg Boss finale race.
Salman praised Priyanka for her journey and showed a video clip of her family members supporting her. He also praised MC Stan and showed him video clips of Indian rappers and friends supporting him.
Salman Khan appreciated Shiv and told him that he has always been grounded and never boasted about his previous Bigg Boss Marathi win. A video clip of Shiv's fans from his home town was shown.
Salman announced that due to less votes compared to other two finalists, Priyanka Choudhary is evicted. So, the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are MC Stan and Shiv. Ankit got emotional and said that he was not expecting this.
Salman told Shiv and MC Stan to come out of the house and join him on the Bigg Boss stage. Bigg Boss praised both finalists and told them to come out of the house.
Salman announced that the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is MC Stan. All Mandali contestants shouted "Mandali" forever. MC Stan sang a rap and Salman danced with him.
The Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale ended with an unreleased rap by MC Stan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Finale Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.