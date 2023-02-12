Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Takes Box Office by Storm; Earns ₹924 Cr on Day 18

The spy thriller has collected Rs 476.05 crore nett at the domestic box office and Rs 352 crore overseas.

The total worldwide gross of Pathaan is an incredible $112.71 million, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

As per reports, the film will see a bigger jump on 12 February and Valentine's Day. Pathaan is expected to breach the Rs 500 crore nett benchmark despite the upcoming theatrical releases of Shehzada and Ant-Man next Friday.