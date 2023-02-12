Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Takes Box Office by Storm; Earns ₹924 Cr on Day 18
'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25 January.
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, has taken the box office by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, grossed Rs 924 crore worldwide on the eighteenth day of its release.
The spy thriller has collected Rs 476.05 crore nett at the domestic box office and Rs 352 crore overseas.
The total worldwide gross of Pathaan is an incredible $112.71 million, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
As per reports, the film will see a bigger jump on 12 February and Valentine's Day. Pathaan is expected to breach the Rs 500 crore nett benchmark despite the upcoming theatrical releases of Shehzada and Ant-Man next Friday.
Pathaan is the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles.
The film released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
