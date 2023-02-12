ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Takes Box Office by Storm; Earns ₹924 Cr on Day 18

'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Takes Box Office by Storm; Earns ₹924 Cr on Day 18
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, has taken the box office by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, grossed Rs 924 crore worldwide on the eighteenth day of its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spy thriller has collected Rs 476.05 crore nett at the domestic box office and Rs 352 crore overseas.

The total worldwide gross of Pathaan is an incredible $112.71 million, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

As per reports, the film will see a bigger jump on 12 February and Valentine's Day. Pathaan is expected to breach the Rs 500 crore nett benchmark despite the upcoming theatrical releases of Shehzada and Ant-Man next Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathaan is the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read

'Thank You For Letting The Sun Shine On Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan

'Thank You For Letting The Sun Shine On Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Pathaan   Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×