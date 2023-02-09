ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Wraps up ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; Announces Film's Release Date

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hedge, is directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman Khan has wrapped up the shooting for his highly-anticipated film Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. Taking to social media on Wednesday, 8 February, the actor shared the announcement with his fans and also announced the action entertainer's release date.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself on Instagram, he wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the silver screens on Eid 2023.

