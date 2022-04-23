ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt Shares New Wedding Photos With ‘Cat of Honour’ Edward

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in Mumbai on 14 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
Alia Bhatt Shares New Wedding Photos With ‘Cat of Honour’ Edward
i

While most brides opt for a maid of honour, Alia Bhatt decided to mix things up and have a "cat of honour" for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia got married in Mumbai on 14 April, and since then, several pictures of their ceremonies have gone viral on social media.

Right from the mehendi to the wedding and pictures of the reception, users online are loving the new photos that are being released. Alia recently shared some more pictures from the wedding ceremony with her cat, Edward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captioned "Cat of honour", the photos show Alia posing alongside Edward, followed by two solo portraits of herself. Check them out here:

Mother-in-law Neetu Singh, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and friends like Anushka Ranjan have reacted to the pictures and showed their love.

Alia Bhatt Shares New Wedding Photos With ‘Cat of Honour’ Edward

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt Shares New Wedding Photos With ‘Cat of Honour’ Edward

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read

Photos: Friends & Family Share New Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

Photos: Friends & Family Share New Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×