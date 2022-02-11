'I Am Married to Ranbir Kapoor in My Head For Years': Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said he and Alia would have been married had it not been for the pandemic.
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an interview with NDTV, Alia has spoken about her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Earlier, Ranbir had told Rajeev Masand that had it not been for the pandemic, the wedding would have taken place long back.
When asked about it Alia replied, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."
She further told NDTV, "Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out beautifully".
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite some time. Recently, Ranbir won hearts by copying Alia's namaste pose from Gangubai when the paparazzi asked about his reaction to the trailer. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which releases in September this year.
