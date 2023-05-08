Memory of a Riot, Wanting Development – What's Shaping Bengaluru's Muslim Vote?

When DJ Halli, an area in East Bengaluru, was consumed by a riot in August 2020, the direct target of the anger of its residents — a significant number of Muslims — was the local MLA, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. His house was set on fire, and protest marches taken out against him.

The Congress leader had won the 2018 elections from the Pulakeshinagar constituency by the highest margin of victory seen in the state that year. He had previously been the MLA from the same seat in 2013-18 from a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket.

For a leader this popular to attract the ire of his constituents – this was no ordinary development. It is perhaps for this reason that the Congress did not give him a ticket this time around, wary of how it may be perceived by the Muslim constituents. But this is still a gamble.