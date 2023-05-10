Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: 'Not 100% Correct,' Says Bommai, DK Shivakumar Agrees

Hours after polling booths closed for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude on Wednesday, 10 May.
In particular: "I want to thank the Babbar Sher workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign," Gandhi said in a tweet.
He also thanked voters "for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future."
Soon after the electoral process was wrapped up, several pollsters put out calculated guesses on the election results. Some of them such as TV-9-POLSTRAT predicted a hung Assembly, with JD(S) likely to play kingmaker.
At the other end, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he is "100% confident" that the BJP was going to form the government in the state with "absolute majority."
"There is no question of a hung Assembly or a coalition government, but the national leadership will take the final call. We are going to get 115-117 seats so the question of joining with JD(S) right now does not arise. Let us wait and see," senior BJP leader Yediyurappa said.
'Exit Polls Can't Be 100% Correct': Karnataka CM Bommai
"Exit polls are exit polls, it can't be 100% correct. We are going to get a complete majority and form the government. I think we should wait till 13 May," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The incumbent chief minister is contesting on a BJP ticket from Shiaggon Assembly constituency.
Further dismissing the exit poll predictions, Bommai said, "Exit polls are done in a hurry, and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker. For me, the people are the kingmaker and they will bring BJP back to power."
'Don't Believe Numbers': Congress' DK Shivakumar
"My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls). I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats," KPCC president DK Shivakumar told ANI, in response to the exit poll predictions.
"People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to form alliance with any party)," Shivakumar added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)