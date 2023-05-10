Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: 'Not 100% Correct,' Says Bommai, DK Shivakumar Agrees

"Exit polls are exit polls, it can't be 100% correct. We are going to get a complete majority and form the government. I think we should wait till 13 May," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incumbent chief minister is contesting on a BJP ticket from Shiaggon Assembly constituency.

Further dismissing the exit poll predictions, Bommai said, "Exit polls are done in a hurry, and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker. For me, the people are the kingmaker and they will bring BJP back to power."