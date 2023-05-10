Karnataka Exit Poll Results: Cong Trumps BJP in Most Polls, JDS May Be Kingmaker

In what looks like a tough fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the HD Devegowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) might play the kingmaker once again in the race for the Karnataka Assembly, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday, 10 May.
The predictions poured in as Karnataka concluded polling on Wednesday with a voter turnout of over 65 percent. Several polls have predicted for the Congress to be the single largest party in the state, with the BJP at the second spot.
The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Here are the predictions across various polls:
IndiaToday-Axis My India
As per IndiaToday-Axis My India, Congress is predicted to emerge as a clear winner with 122-140 seats. Meanwhile, BJP is predicted to win 62-80, JD(S) 20-25 and others 0-3.
The overall vote share for the Congress is predicted to be at 43 percent, the BJP at 35 percent, the JD(S) at 16 percent, and other parties at 6 percent.
Here are some region-wise predictions by the pollster:
Coastal Karnataka: Congress -3; BJP-16; JD(S) and Others-0
Central Karnataka: Congress -2; BJP-10, JD(S)-1; Others-0
Bengaluru: Congres-17 seats; BJP-10; JD(S)-1; Others-0
Hyderabad Karnataka region: Congress-32; BJP-7; JD(S)-1; Others-0
Mumbai Karnataka region: Congress-28; BJP-21; JD(S)-1; Others-0
CVoter
As per C-Voter, the Congress is predicted to garner 100-112 seats, with the BJP standing second at 83-95. JD(S), on its part, is predicted to win 21-29 seats and others 2-6.
Further, the Congress party’s vote-share is expected to be 41.1%, BJP’s 38.3%, JDS 14.6% and others 6%, as per ABP-CVoter.
Here are some region-wise predictions by the pollster:
Central Karnataka: INC — 18 to 22; BJP — 12 to 16; JD(S) — 0 to 6 and Others — 0 to 1
Coastal Karnataka: INC — 2 to 6; BJP — 15 to 19; JD(S) — 0 to 0 and Others — 0 to 0
Greater Bengaluru: INC — 11 to 15; 15 to 19; JDS — 1 to 4 and Others — 0 to 1
Hyderabad Karnataka: INC — 13 to 17; BJP — 11 to 15; JD(S) — 0 to 2 and Others — 0 to 3
Mumbai Karnataka: INC — 22 to 26; BJP — 24 to 28; JD(S) — 0 to 1 and Others — 0 to 1
Old Mysore: INC — 28 to 32; BJP — 0 to 4; JD(S) — 19 to 23 and Others — 0 to 3
Republic-P-Marq
Republic-P-Marq has predicted 94-108 seats for the Congress, 85-100 for the BJP, 24-32 for the Congress and 2-6 for the Others.
As per the exit poll, while Congress is predicted to have a 40 percent vote share, the BJP will have 36 percent, and JD-S will have 17 percent vote share.
Jan Ki Baat
Jan Ki Baat predictions have, meanwhile, given a broader range, suggesting 94-117 for BJP, 91-106 seats for Congress; 14-24 for JD(S) and 0-2 for others.
Zee News-Matrize
As per Zee News-Matrize, Congress is predicted to win 103-118 seats and. BJP 79-94. Meanwhile, the predictions for JD(S) are 25-33 and Others 2-5.
TV9-Polstrat
As per TV9-Polstrat, the Congress is predicted to win 99-109 seats, the BJP 88-89, the JD(S) 21-26 and others 0-4.
News 24-Today’s Chanakya
News 24-Today’s Chanakya, on its part, predicted 120 (+-11) seats for the Congress, 92 (+-11) for the BJP, 12 (+-7) for JD(S) and 0 (+3) for others.
