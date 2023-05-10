ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CVoter Exit Poll: Congress Ahead of BJP, But Short of Majority Mark

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.

The Quint
Published
Karnataka Election
1 min read
Karnataka CVoter Exit Poll: Congress Ahead of BJP, But Short of Majority Mark
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Congress is expected to accrue the maximum number of seats in Karnataka, as per the ABP-CVoter exit poll. However, the party is predicted to still fall short of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly.

The predicted seat share is as follows:

Congress: 100-112 seats
BJP: 83-95 seats
JD(S): 21-29 seats
Others: 2-6 seats

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the Congress party’s vote-share is expected to be 41.1%, BJP’s 38.3%, JDS 14.6% and others 6%, as per ABP-CVoter. 

Voting for all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, 10 May.

Polling was conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes slated to be held on Saturday, 13 May.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from elections and karnataka-election

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×