Karnataka BJP's Video: JP Nadda Booked For 'Inciting Hatred', Notice Issued to X

Days after outrage over an animated video posted on the official X handle of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Karnataka, Bengaluru Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against party president JP Nadda, state chief BY Vijayendra, and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya for "promoting religious enmity," and "inciting hatred between two communities."

On Saturday, 4 May – exactly 24 hours before campaigning for the second phase of voting in the state drew to a close – BJP Karnataka posted the said video on its social media platforms, captioned "Beware... Beware... Beware...!" in Kannada.