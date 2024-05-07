Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting Commences for Phase 3; PM Modi Casts Ballot in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 May, with as many as 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories going to the polls. A total of 1,351 are candidates in the fray.
Voting in a single phase will be held across Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Polling for four seats in Assam, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in West Bengal, seven in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in Bihar will also be held on Tuesday.
Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar)
Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule (Baramati)
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna)
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri)
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh)
PM Modi voted at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the initial hours of polling.
Over 11 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Voting for J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri seat was deferred by the EC from 7 May to 25 May.
A total voter turnout of 66.71 percent was recording during the second phase of voting on 26 April.
'Choose Democracy, Not Dictatorship': Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took to X on Tuesday to urge voters to "choose democracy" and prevent the country from going in the direction of "dictatorship".
"Vote to save Constitution, Vote to protect Democracy ! 11 Crore people in 93 Constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional Rights or witness our great nation veer towards Dictatorship. I sincerely urge you to choose Democracy, so that our Institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power. We are right in the middle of the battle."Mallikarjun Kharge
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Votes in Ahmedabad
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast her ballot at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
PM Modi Casts Ballot in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casted his ballot on Tuesday at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
"Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate," he said while addressing the press.
'I'm Sure People Will Support Our Candidate in Baramati': Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that he is sure of the victory of his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin sister and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat.
"The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati," he said while addressing the press.