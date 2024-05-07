Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting Commences for Phase 3; PM Modi Casts Ballot in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 May, with as many as 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories going to the polls. A total of 1,351 are candidates in the fray.

Voting in a single phase will be held across Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Polling for four seats in Assam, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in West Bengal, seven in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in Bihar will also be held on Tuesday.

Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include: