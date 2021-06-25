Delhi Exaggerated Oxygen Need by 4 Times During 2nd Wave: SC Panel

The audit team has collected data from as many as 183 hospitals in Delhi and examined the figures based on three parameters – the requirement of oxygen as per Delhi government's formula, the requirement of oxygen as per the Centre's calculations, and the actual consumption of oxygen.

The report indicated that according to the data from these hospitals, while the Delhi government had indicated the consumption of 1,140 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the 183 hospitals, the actual consumption of LMO was only 209 MT.