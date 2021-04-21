‘Beg, Borrow, Steal, but Ensure Oxygen’: Delhi HC to Centre

Appearing for Delhi government, Mehra had also iterated that the reason for the company’s non-compliance is possibly the law and order situation that may be created, in case the M/s INOX were to transport the oxygen from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Following which the bench asked the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to be present during the next hearing date, which is 22 April.

These observations were made in the case of Rakesh Malhotra vs Union of India, which is a PIL considering aspects related to the availability of COVID-19 beds, oxygen supply, RT-PCR tests among other facilities in the national capital.