Oxygen Shortage: 20 Die at Delhi Hosp; SOS Calls From Many Others

As severe oxygen shortage continues in Delhi, the national capital’s Jaipur Golden Hospital on Saturday said that 20 people had died while in care due to oxygen shortage, reported ANI. The hospital added that its oxygen supply would only last half an hour now.

“More than 200 lives are at stake. We lost 20 people due to an oxygen shortage last night,” DK Baluja from the hospital told ANI.

Several hospitals in the national capital have sent out SOS calls on Saturday, 24 April, pleading for oxygen supply as they struggled to cope with COVID patients requiring the life-saving gas.

Delhi Moolchand hospital sent out an urgent SOS call, saying that they had less than two hours of oxygen support remaining.

The hospital is currently treating over 135 COVID-19 patients.

“We are desperate; have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect,” the hospital said on Twitter, tagging CM Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor Anil Baijal as it pleaded for urgent help.