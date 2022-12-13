'India's Step Toward Carbon Trading': RS Passes Energy Conservation Bill

The bill was heavily debated in the Rajya Sabha on issues specific to the carbon trading scheme.

The opposition was particularly vocal about the center's decision to envisage carbon markets under Energy Ministry rather than the Environment Ministry, which is largely responsible for implementing India's climate commitments.

The amendments have a centralised structure, however each state has its own elements of energy production. The bill largely places the onus of power regulation on a centrally governed organisation-- the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.