Explained: Energy Conservation Bill – India's Step Toward Meeting Climate Goals?

The reactions towards this bill have been largely positive.

Experts hope that the bill will promote the deployment of non-fossil fuels and carbon trading. Increased obligation on states to increase their share of non-fossil fuels in their energy mix is expected to push the demand for it.

Carbon trading will further incentivise people to earn more revenues and thereby decarbonise their operations. Further, this will promote RE resource-rich states to sell surplus RE energy to other states to meet their RPO obligations, according to Energy Economist Vibhuti Garg.

Bharath Jairaj, WRI Energy Program's Director, also added that the Electricity Conservation Bill would improve the existing EC Act, 2001, by looking beyond energy efficiency.

It mandates the use of non-fossil sources such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass, and ethanol in industries, sets up a domestic market enabling the trading of carbon credits, and includes large residential building complexes under the ambit of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

Further, it will enhance the scope of ECBC by including renewable energy and green building measures in new constructions and promoting the use of renewable energy sources in the end-use energy demand sectors to align with India’s climate commitments.