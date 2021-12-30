War, Coup, and Famine: 6 Global Conflicts to Watch Out For in 2022

A Third World War, originating (yet again) in Europe? A famine in Afghanistan? Or a war in the Asia-Pacific between the world's two richest countries?

Whether it's wars, coups, or famines, the year 2021 was a tumultuous one for many nations across the face of the earth, the effects of which will reverberate throughout 2022.

There are, however, six such crises, which upon further escalation, may have devastating national, regional, or even global effects. They are not concentrated in one continent, nor are they characterised by one specific factor. We take you through each of them.