The Mighty Fall of Aung San Suu Kyi, Once an Icon of Democracy and Peace

By 2017, calls to remove her Nobel Peace Prize became louder and louder but the Norwegian Nobel Committee or NNC (the organisation that selects the recipients of the prize each year) refused to do so, The Guardian reported.

Arguing that the prestigious prize is "awarded for some prize-worthy effort or achievement of the past", Olav Njoelstad, the secretary of the NNC said that "Suu Kyi won the Nobel peace prize for her fight for democracy and freedom up until 1991, the year she was awarded the prize."

Responding to accusation of genocide at the ICJ, Suu Kyi argued that "genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis" and that "inter-communal violence" was a product of fear created by the past military dictatorships, the New York Times reported.

Alternating between silence and denial of the atrocities committed by the military against the Rohingyas has stained the reputation of a woman who was once an icon of democracy and peace.

It is important to acknowledge that the Tatmadaw exercises more power than Suu Kyi, and the latter has to tread lightly with respect to something as sensitive as the ethnic issue because of the military's reputation of cracking down on anyone who dissents to its activities.

George Monbiot, a weekly columnist for The Guardian, however, wrote that, "as well as a number of practical and legal measures that she could use directly to restrain these atrocities, she possesses one power in abundance: the power to speak out."

Suu Kyi could have listened to her own Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech from 2012, in which she said that her objective was "to create a world free from the displaced, the homeless and the hopeless, and a world of which each and every corner is a true sanctuary where the inhabitants will have the freedom and the capacity to live in peace."