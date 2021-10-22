Persecutor Turns Protector: Why's Taliban Vowing to Save Shias From IS-K Threat?

On 8 October and 15 October respectively, the hardline Sunni Islamic State – Khorasan (IS-K) carried out suicide bombings at Shia mosques in Afghanistan, in Kunduz and Kandahar respectively, both during the weekly Friday prayers.

In response, the Taliban government pledged to increase security around Shia mosques to protect Shiite worshippers, Reuters reported.

Reading about the Taliban's assurances to Afghanistan's Shia community reminded me of what Rupert Colville of the UNHCR once wrote, while describing the ethnic cleaning of the Shia Hazara community in Afghanistan:

"Some were shot on the streets. Many were executed in their own homes, after areas of the town known to be inhabited by their ethnic group had been systematically sealed off and searched.

"In at least one hospital, as many as 30 patients were shot as they lay helplessly in their beds. The bodies of many of the victims were left on the streets or in their houses as a stark warning to the city’s remaining inhabitants ... [who] were instructed over loudspeakers and by radio announcements not to remove or bury them."

This blood-curdling description of the mass-murder of Shiites, however, is not of the activities of the IS-K, which has claimed responsibility for multiple suicide attacks in Afghanistan in the past month, but actually of the Taliban when it occupied Mazar-e-Sharif in August 1998.

Now the Taliban, which also follows Sunni fundamentalism along with Pashtun nationalism, is back in power and the Shia community in Afghanistan is fearful of facing the same persecution that it had to endure under the Taliban two decades ago.

The difference between then and now, however, based on the events that have transpired in the past few weeks, is that Afghanistan's Shiites have an additional source of worry – the IS-K.