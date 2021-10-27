Sudan's Crisis Explained: Dictatorship, Coups & Attempts at Democracy

Sudan is back in the news after reports emerged on Monday, 25 October, of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok being placed under house arrest by the Sudanese military, who carried him off to an undisclosed location.

The military also arrested several members of the cabinet, as internet services crashed and Sudan’s top military official, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency in the country.

Pro-democracy groups took to the streets and seven have died so far in clashes between protestors and soldiers.

The US, Germany, France, and other countries expressed concern and condemnation about the military’s takeover and urged for the release of Hamdok, The Hindu reported.

This was not the first coup attempt in Sudan in the very recent past. Only a month ago, soldiers of the Sudanese military allegedly loyal to the former dictator Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in 2019, organised a failed coup d'état in a bid to overthrow the Sovereign Council of Sudan.

Clearly, Monday’s coup is rooted in a complicated past. In this explainer, we break down that past for you.

Who is Omar al-Bashir, the former Sudanese president who ruled for 30 years and what led to his defeat? How did the Sudanese government look like after his fall? What catalysed the failed September coup and the October coup that seems successful for now?