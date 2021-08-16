Taliban Horror: Afghan Women Are Seeking a Lifeline – Are We Listening?

Multiple but unconfirmed reports also suggest that girls and women above the age of 15 and under 45 are forced into marrying Taliban fighters in Badakhshan and Takhar regions of the country.

"My husband asked me to change the type of clothes I wear, and to start wearing the burqa so that the Taliban will pay less attention to me if I am outside," a woman told The Guardian.

A survey of 3,480 Afghan women from 16 provinces under Taliban rule revealed that 69 percent of women said that they were forced to marry and wear the burqa.

49 percent women surveyed said that they disagreed that the Taliban had changed their pre-2001 repressive ways of the Taliban, while 37 percent 'strongly disagreed' with the same.