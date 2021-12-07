War in Eastern Europe? Understanding the Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Ideology

To understand Putin's ideological motive, all one needs to do is read his 5,000-word article titled On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians, in which he outlines why Russians and Ukrainians are "one people."

Putin did not hesitate to question the Ukrainian borders that we see on the map today and basically went on to claim that Russia has been robbed of its historical land.

Ukraine's incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelensky, subtly trolled Putin for the essay, saying that he is "envious that the president of such a great power can permit himself to spend so much time [writing] such a volume of detailed work", as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a US media organisation focusing on Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The essay has also been criticised by historians for being devoid of facts, and has been described as one that talks more about the future than about history.

It does, however, clarify Putin's perspective on Ukrainian territory.

Domestic Influence

Putin has been blamed for severely botching up Russia's COVID-19 response, and he knows this.

He also recognises that success in foreign policy, especially concerning a touchy issue like Ukraine, will tighten his authoritarian grasp over the country.

Putin came to power at a time when Russia was making huge profits from oil and gas, but as The Economist argued in 2015 while talking about post-2014 Russia, "a stagnant economy, endemic corruption, crumbling infrastructure and disillusion from the elite to the grassroots are insoluble problems for the Russian leader."

Add COVID-19 to that list. Therefore, he sees an aggressive approach towards Ukraine as a way of bolstering his domestic reputation.