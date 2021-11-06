Ethiopian Civil War Rages on as 9 Rebel Groups Team Up and March Towards Capital

On Tuesday, 2 November, the Ahmed administration declared a state of emergency and asked its citizens to arm themselves in order to prepare for a siege by rebel forces on Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

In a Facebook post on 31 October, Ahmed wrote that "our people should march... with any weapon and resources they have to defend, repulse and bury the terrorist TPLF," BBC reported.

That post has now been removed by Facebook for violating Facebook's policies.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told the BBC that the company was "made aware of a post by Ethiopia's Prime Minister" and that they "removed this for violating [our] policies against inciting and supporting violence."

But a government statement asked Ethiopians of the same preparation as Ahmed had demanded in his Facebook post.

"Residents can gather in their locality and safeguard their surroundings" and "those who have weapons but can’t take part in safeguarding their surroundings are advised to hand over the weapon to the government or their close relatives or friends."

Acting on the directives of the emergency provisions, thousands of Tigrayans are being picked up across the country, especially in Addis Ababa, for suspected tied to the TPLF.

The justice minister also declared that anyone violating the rules of the emergency would face jail time, especially for providing financial, material or moral support to “terrorist groups”, Reuters reported.

The police forces in Addis Ababa had arrested "many people" since the declaration of emergency, spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday, 4 November.

While there seemed to be nothing more or less than normalcy in the capital after news of the emergency spread, residents have expressed an uneasy sense of calm, Reuters added.

The state of emergency was declared after a TPLF announcement that claimed that it had captured several towns and was considering marching to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, which is approximately 380 km south of their current forward position, The Guardian reported.