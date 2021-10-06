China-Taiwan Dispute Explained: Invasion or Independence, What Does Future Hold?

Taiwan’s defence ministry on Monday, 4 October, stated that the Chinese military – the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – flew almost 150 warplanes into its air-defence zone in the last four days, The Guardian reported.

Responding to these grey zone tactics, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in an essay penned for Foreign Affairs magazine, warned of catastrophic consequences if the island fell to Chinese control.

The air intrusions by China led to a flurry of reactions, with Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang calling China’s actions “over the top”.

While the US urged China to end its provocative military activities, the latter’s foreign ministry accused the US of destabilising the region by selling weapons to Taiwan, Reuters reported.

All these developments have brought the Taiwan issue back into the headlines. In this explainer, we look at the historical background of the China-Taiwan-US nexus, along with the interests of all three actors involved in fighting for a particular political status for Taiwan.