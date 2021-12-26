No Travel for Afghan Women Unless Accompanied by 'Male Relative', Says Taliban

Women seeking to travel should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close 'male relative', Afghanistan's Taliban said on Sunday, 26 December.

The guidelines, issued by the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also ask vehicle owners to offer rides only to women in Islamic hijabs.

"Women travelling for over 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," the order states, clearly mentioning that the family remember refers to a 'close male relative' only.