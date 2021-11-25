Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Reportedly Leading Army at the War Front Against TPLF
Two Olympian athletes have also decided to enlist in the Ethiopian military to defeat the Tigrayan rebels.
Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, is reportedly leading his government's armed forces from the front in their battle against the Tigrayan rebels who constitute the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in a civil war that has ripped the northern region of country apart, AFP reported.
The fighting in Ethiopia has been going on for over a year and while it has killed thousands, it has also put millions in risk of starvation.
A detailed explainer on the origins of the conflict can be found here.
It is yet to be ascertained where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending two decades of hostility between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea, has been stationed.
The United States, the United Nations and other countries have been urging for a ceasefire and a settlement between the Ahmed government and TLPF for weeks.
The United States (US) State Department has insisted that "there is no military solution" to the civil war.
"We urge all parties to refrain from inflammatory and bellicose rhetoric, to use restraint, respect human rights, allow humanitarian access, and protect civilians," according to a spokesperson.
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres also called for a swift end to the fighting.
Along with hundreds of new recruits in the Ethiopian army, two prominent ones are Olympic Gold medallist Haile Gebrselassie and Olympic silver medallist runner Feyisa Lelisa.
Gebrselassie told Reuters that the when the country's existence was on the line, nothing would hold him back.
"What would you do when the existence of a country is at stake? You just put down everything. Alas, nothing will bind you. I am sorry!" he said.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.