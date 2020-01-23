ICJ Orders Provisional Measures Against Myanmar in Rohingya Case

On the question of standing, the ICJ held that the Gambia could file this case against Myanmar even though it was not specially affected by the alleged violations as any country which is a party to the Genocide Convention can file a case in the ICJ over violations of the Convention. Upholding its jurisdiction, the court then assessed whether provisional measures needed to be granted.

The request for provisional measures was accepted as there was an “imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights invoked by the Gambia” – ie, there was a serious risk that the Rohingya population in Myanmar could continue to be at risk from the alleged genocidal conduct.

To arrive at this conclusion, the court relied strongly on a September 2018 report by the UN Human Rights Council’s independent fact-finding mission on Myanmar, which had concluded that the Myanmar military had committed acts of genocide against the Rohingya. The findings of this report had been heavily relied on by the Gambia when instituting proceedings in the ICJ.

