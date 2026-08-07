WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding Assam Floods, Jharkhand Protests & More

Social media users are sharing videos of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and a drone shot of a large crowd, claiming to show visuals of the ongoing protests related to the repeated irregularities with the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams.

Dipke's video is being shared to claim that he showed support for the protesters by showing up in Ranchi, and the video of the crowd claims to show protesters in the city.