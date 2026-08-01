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AI-Generated Video of a Rescue Operation Amid Assam Floods Shared as Real

The video does not show authentic footage of the floods in Assam.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a rescue operation amid Assam floods.

  • The video shows a rescue operation being carried out with a helicopter to save people trapped on top of a train amid floods.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam floods.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool which flagged the video as more than 98 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that both the audio and the visuals were edited or generated using Google AI, as detected by SynthID watermarks.

  • While watching the video, we observed some irregularities.

  • Some people can be seen merely floating near the train rather than standing on top of it.

  • We noticed that the people in the video move abnormally and are even merging.

  • Some parts of the video look distorted, specifically the writing on the train.

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam floods.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Assam   Assam Floods   Webqoof 

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