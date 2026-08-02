Scam Alert: Fake WhatsApp Tax Notices Send Users Malware During ITR Season

In a new form of scam, scammers are tricking taxpayers during the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season by using fake government documents, duplicate e-filing websites, and viruses to steal banking passwords and hack into phones and computers.
These bad actors are taking full advantage of people being scared of heavy penalties, eagerly waiting for their tax refunds, or rushing to file their returns. By using the official Government of India logo, legal sections, and strict deadlines, they scare people into taking quick action without cross-verifying the contents or validity of the message they receive.
Modus Operandi
Here is how the scammers are cheating people on different platforms:
Fake WhatsApp Notices: Scammers send a fake letter, titled 'Office Memorandum' on WhatsApp. These notices have the government emblem, text in both Hindi and English, fake reference numbers, and the signature of a fake "Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax."
Virus Attachments: The WhatsApp messages usually have an attachment named . This is not a tax document; it is malware. The scammers keep changing the file size (from 2 MB to 35 MB) so that standard anti-virus software cannot catch it.
Targeting Android Phones: If you open the ZIP file on an Android phone, it installs a harmful app (APK). This app can secretly read your SMSes and banking OTPs, steal your login details, copy your contacts, and show fake bank screens to record your banking credentials.
Targeting Windows Computers: PC and laptop users get a virus file named ''. It hides itself as a normal Microsoft file, and downloads more harmful software from the internet. It is specially designed to bypass normal anti-virus checks.
Duplicate Government Websites: Scammers have made many fake websites that look exactly like the official Income Tax portal. These websites show the fake penalty notice and ask users to click a "Download Documents" button, which actually downloads a virus into your device.
Red Flags
Watch out for these warning signs of a scam:
Notices on WhatsApp: The Income Tax Department sends official notices, penalty orders, or summons on WhatsApp or other messaging apps. They only send e-mails and SMSes.
Unnecessary Urgency: Fake notices will quote complicated IT Act sections and give you a strict 72-hour deadline just to scare you into making a mistake.
Unknown Senders: Getting messages from unknown numbers, random business accounts or seeing random files blindly forwarded in WhatsApp groups.
Fake Website Links: Web links ending in .lol, .xin, .ink, or .autos instead of the genuine incometax.gov.in.
ZIP or EXE Files: Any tax-related message asking you to download .zip or .exe files.
What to Do
Ignore and Cross-Check: Simply ignore any Income Tax notice you get on WhatsApp or SMS. Always type 'incometax.gov.in' directly into your browser to check your real tax return or filing status.
Take Action if Hacked: If you accidentally opened the ITD.zip file, disconnect your device from the internet immediately.
Protect Your Accounts: Use another safe phone or laptop to change your banking and tax portal passwords, and switch on two-step authentication (2FA).
Scan and Complain: Run a full anti-virus scan on your phone or PC. Register a complaint immediately by calling the National Cyber Crime Reporting Helpline (1930) or by visiting the official cyber crime portal.
For Companies: Businesses should warn their HR and finance teams about these tax season scams, block suspicious websites, and ensure all ITR filings are done only by verified CAs (Chartered Accountants) or official in-house teams.
(Inputs: CloudSEK)
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