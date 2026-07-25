Dear Kangana, I'm an Atheist and a Topper. No God Wrote My Answer Sheet

I want to place that claim next to my own life, not as a footnote but as a direct answer to it, because I happen to be exactly the person Ranaut says she has never met. I was second in the state at 15 years of age and first in the state at 17, and through both those years, both those results, and everything that led up to them, I did not believe in god. Not quietly, not occasionally, not as a phase I was passing through. I was, and remain, an atheist. If grace really decided rank cards, mine should never have arrived.

It helps to be precise about what that word actually means, because it gets stretched and misused so often that people load it with meanings it was never built to carry. Atheism is simply the absence of belief in a god or gods. That is the whole definition. It is not a belief system, not a moral code, not a claim to have solved the mysteries of the universe, and not a personality type.

An atheist is not automatically arrogant, rebellious, joyless, or nihilistic, any more than a believer is automatically kind, humble, or wise. Atheism answers exactly one question: whether a person thinks a deity exists or not. It says nothing about how hard they work, how they treat people, how disciplined their mtornings are, or how they handle failure.