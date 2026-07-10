Old Video From Manipur Falsely Shared as One of Chinese Incursion in Arunachal

A video showing a group of women walking along the road as a military truck speeds across them amid what sounds like gunfire is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared with text which claims that the government and the media are quiet about the Chinese Army having encroached into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on one part of the video using Google Lens led us to Facebook page called 'Tangkhul Naga Herald' which had shared this video on 25 April 2026.
Its caption said,"Situation Report. Hoomi Tangkhul Naga Village, Ukhrul , Manipur. Rounds of fire shot at Civilians by Assam Riffles (sic)," indicating that the video was from Manipur, and not Arunachal Pradesh.
A further keyword search led us to a post by Ukhrul Times, which had shared the same video on its Facebook page.
The post said that an Assam Rifles convoy "forced its way through the Talui village gate" in Ukhrul, injuring a woman. Some people also reported gunshots in Hoomi village, which reportedly left a man with a neck injury.
They also shared a link to their report on the incident, women had put up a barricade near Talui, alleging that the convoy drove through it.
The convoy then proceeded towards Hoomi Vokngayar, where another group of people tried to stop them. However, the convoy fired to disperse the crowd that had gathered.
The same information was shared on India Today North East's X account, which also said that the convoy left two people injured.
Conclusion: An old video from Manipur is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Chinese army encroaching upon Indian territory.
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