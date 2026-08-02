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Old Video Falsely Shared as Indian Army Destroying Minorities’ Homes in Manipur

The video dates back to 2023 and shows a house being destroyed amid ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing a multi-storeyed building collapsing to the ground is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as visuals from Manipur.

The claim: One X user shared the clip with the text, "This is Manipur, not Palestine. Indian Army is destroying Minority houses in Manipur."

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: The claim is misleading.

  • The video dates back to May 2023, when a house in Manipur's Churachandpur was destroyed during the widespread ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the clip led us to an Instagram video shared by NDTV's Instagram account on 21 July 2024.

  • Its caption noted that the video was from 2023, when ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out in Manipur.

  • The post noted the video was from Churachandpur, where Naorem Ibomcha Meitei's house was destroyed by the Kuki community.

  • As per NDTV's report, Naorem Ibomcha Meitei and their family had fled their home when the clashes began, telling the organisation that their house had been destroyed between May and September 2023.

  • News organisation India Today had also shared the same video with similar details.

  • The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing took to X to rubbish the viral claim, noting that the video was "old and is being shared with a misleading context."

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that the Indian Army was destroying minorities' homes in Manipur.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Indian Army   manipur   Webqoof 

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