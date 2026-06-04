Hind Rajab Foundation Demands Arrest Of Israeli Vacationing in Himachal Pradesh

The Hind Rajab Foundation has formally requested Indian authorities to arrest Israeli reservist Eitan Gilboa, currently reported to be vacationing in Himachal Pradesh. The foundation alleges Gilboa’s involvement in acts committed by the Israeli military in Gaza, which it claims constitute war crimes under international law. The complaint was submitted to the police, the Union home ministry, and India’s immigration bureau, citing India’s obligations as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions.
According to Scroll, the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation provided a detailed investigative report asserting that Gilboa “personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks” in Gaza. The foundation claims these actions were acts of revenge and amount to grave breaches under the 1960 Geneva Conventions Act.
The foundation’s statement alleges that Gilboa documented the destruction of civilian buildings, filming himself ordering, executing, and celebrating the demolition of homes in Khan Younis and Rafah. These videos were reportedly published by his mother on social media platforms. The organisation maintains that these demolitions were carried out as “acts of retribution” and dedicated to Israeli soldiers who had been killed as coverage revealed.
The Hind Rajab Foundation’s complaint references specific incidents in which Gilboa allegedly participated in the destruction of civilian structures, asserting that these acts violate the Fourth Geneva Convention. The foundation emphasises that India, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, is obligated to search for and prosecute individuals accused of grave breaches, regardless of their nationality. “India now holds both the suspect and the obligation to act,” the foundation stated as details emerged.
“Gilboa documented the destruction of civilian buildings that he carried out, filming himself ordering, executing and celebrating the demolition of civilian homes in Khan Younis and Rafah,” the foundation alleged. “These videos were later published by his mother on Instagram and Facebook.”
The foundation also highlighted that the presence of Gilboa in India contradicts Article 51(c) of the Indian Constitution, which directs the state to foster respect for international law. The organisation pursues legal action against individuals it deems responsible for atrocities against Palestinians, and its current appeal is based on India’s international and constitutional commitments according to analysis.
Israel’s military operations in Gaza began in October 2023 following attacks by Hamas, resulting in extensive air and ground strikes. The United Nations and other international bodies have reported significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza. In September, a UN commission of inquiry stated that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a claim rejected by Israel’s foreign ministry as reporting indicated.
The foundation’s statement concluded, “India is obligated under the treaties to search for and prosecute persons alleged to have committed grave breaches, regardless of their citizenship.”
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2024, accusing him of committing war crimes in Gaza. The Hind Rajab Foundation’s appeal to Indian authorities is part of a broader effort to seek accountability for alleged violations of international humanitarian law at the end of the report.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.