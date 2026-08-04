Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Public Assault on Kangana Ranaut

Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Public Assault on Kangana Ranaut

The video is from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri and shows BJP workers assaulting TMC member Pranayita Das.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An unrelated video from West Bengal is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut being assaulted by people.</p></div>
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An unrelated video from West Bengal is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut being assaulted by people.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a woman dressed in a white saree being dragged out a car by her hair, with people pulling at her and assaulting her is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that the woman is Kangana Ranaut, actor and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

  • The video is being shared amid Ranaut's recent remarks on the women participating in the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests, calling them "gutter generation" and drawing ire for the remark.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this Instagram post had received over 13 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. There are no credible reports of Ranaut being assaulted over her remarks.

  • The video shows Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Pranayita Das being surrounded, heckled, and assaulted by locals in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Also ReadOld Visuals Falsely Shared as Those of ‘New’ Ongoing Protests at Jantar Mantar

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.

  • One of the results showed us a Facebook post by a page called 'RNF News', which shared a screenshot from the video.

  • The post noted that TMC leader Krishna Das' daughter, Pranayita Das was caught and assaulted by women, who also threw eggs at her car, when she was on her way to Kotwali police station in Jalpaiguri.

The post identified the woman as one Pranayeeta Das.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Using her name and 'Jalpaiguri' as keywords, we looked for more information about the incident.

  • It led us to a news report carrying a screenshot of the video, published by The Telegraph on 31 July.

The report said that Das was at Jalpaiguri's Kotwali police station.

(Source: The Telegraph/Screenshot)

  • As per this article, Das had reached Kotwali police station at Jalpaiguri to cooperate with an investigation into post-poll violence in the area, when women Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blocked the road.

  • They stopped her car and hurled eggs at it, preventing her from exiting the vehicle. When she attempted to do so, despite police being present at the spot, the workers grabbed her, pulled at her clothes and assaulted her, the report said.

  • News agency ANI Bharat also shared visuals of the entire encounter, which also shows eggs being thrown at Das' car. The part of this video seen in the claim starts at the 02:17-minute mark.

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There are no credible reports to support the claim that Kangana Ranaut was recently assaulted after she made remarks regarding women protesters.

Conclusion: A video of a TMC member being publicly assaulted in Jalpaiguri is being falsely shared as one of an attack on Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.

Also ReadVideo of PM Modi Being Greeted by JP Nadda Shared With Misleading Claim

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