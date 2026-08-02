Scam Alert: Fake WhatsApp Tax Notices Send Users Malware During ITR Season

In a new form of scam, scammers are tricking taxpayers during the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season by using fake government documents, duplicate e-filing websites, and viruses to steal banking passwords and hack into phones and computers.

These bad actors are taking full advantage of people being scared of heavy penalties, eagerly waiting for their tax refunds, or rushing to file their returns. By using the official Government of India logo, legal sections, and strict deadlines, they scare people into taking quick action without cross-verifying the contents or validity of the message they receive.