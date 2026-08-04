Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Public Assault on Kangana Ranaut

A video showing a woman dressed in a white saree being dragged out a car by her hair, with people pulling at her and assaulting her is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that the woman is Kangana Ranaut, actor and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.
The video is being shared amid Ranaut's recent remarks on the women participating in the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests, calling them "gutter generation" and drawing ire for the remark.
The video shows Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Pranayita Das being surrounded, heckled, and assaulted by locals in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.
One of the results showed us a Facebook post by a page called 'RNF News', which shared a screenshot from the video.
The post noted that TMC leader Krishna Das' daughter, Pranayita Das was caught and assaulted by women, who also threw eggs at her car, when she was on her way to Kotwali police station in Jalpaiguri.
Using her name and 'Jalpaiguri' as keywords, we looked for more information about the incident.
It led us to a news report carrying a screenshot of the video, published by The Telegraph on 31 July.
As per this article, Das had reached Kotwali police station at Jalpaiguri to cooperate with an investigation into post-poll violence in the area, when women Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blocked the road.
They stopped her car and hurled eggs at it, preventing her from exiting the vehicle. When she attempted to do so, despite police being present at the spot, the workers grabbed her, pulled at her clothes and assaulted her, the report said.
News agency ANI Bharat also shared visuals of the entire encounter, which also shows eggs being thrown at Das' car. The part of this video seen in the claim starts at the 02:17-minute mark.
There are to support the claim that Kangana Ranaut was recently assaulted after she made remarks regarding women protesters.
Conclusion: A video of a TMC member being publicly assaulted in Jalpaiguri is being falsely shared as one of an attack on Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.
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