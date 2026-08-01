AI-Generated Video of a Rescue Operation Amid Assam Floods Shared as Real

advertisement
A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a rescue operation amid Assam floods.
The video shows a rescue operation being carried out with a helicopter to save people trapped on top of a train amid floods.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool which flagged the video as more than 98 percent likely to be AI-generated.
We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that both the audio and the visuals were edited or generated using Google AI, as detected by SynthID watermarks.
While watching the video, we observed some irregularities.
Some people can be seen merely floating near the train rather than standing on top of it.
We noticed that the people in the video move abnormally and are even merging.
Some parts of the video look distorted, specifically the writing on the train.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam floods.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)