No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Army Walking Out of Meeting Over Funding

A video showing Indian Army personnel walking out of a meeting while a person asks them what the Army was afraid of is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Indian Army personnel walked out of a meeting after being denied funding the "they needed it to face the challenge from Pakistan and China."
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video which led us to a post by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on 25 March 2025.
In the post, he thanked journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina "persistently asking questions to ensure justice for Col Pushpinder Singh Baath and his family (sic)."
A keyword search based on this clip, on Chhina's X account, led us to the same clip shared on 25 March 2025.
He said that he Chief of Staff Western Command Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa had left a press conference after "reading out a statement on the Patiala Colonel without taking any questions."
Chhina added that while the Director General of Police of Patiala had also read a statement and left, "at least he has answered questions of media in recent days."
One can hear the same questions at the 03:28-minute mark in the video of the press conference, which was shared on the Government of Punjab's YouTube channel on 25 March 2025.
About the Colonel Bath case: Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his son Angad, were assaulted over a parking dispute on the intervening night between 13 and 14 March, in Patiala, Punjab,
The colonel accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting the two of them after which all 12 of them were placed under suspension, as per NDTV.
His case was initially handled by the Punjab police and was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In March 2026, four accused were granted bail, while the prosecution opposed it as the family feared intimidation, Hindustan Times reported.
The Quint had previously debunked a claim related to this video in April 2025, when it was falsely being linked to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Conclusion: An old video of a journalist questioning Army and police personnel over the handling of an Army man's assault case is being shared with false claims
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