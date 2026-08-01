Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 82, Relief Efforts Continue

Assam continues to face severe flooding, with the death toll reaching 82 as of 1 August 2026. Approximately 1.92 lakh people remain affected across several districts, including Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Charaideo. The situation has improved since Thursday, 31st July, but rivers such as Dikhow and Dhansiri are still in a severe flood state, prompting authorities to urge residents to avoid affected areas.
According to The Hindu, two additional fatalities were reported, one each from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 82. Relief operations are ongoing, with around 13,000 people sheltered in 54 relief camps and another 5,384 individuals receiving aid from 26 distribution centres.
Efforts by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are focused on providing assistance and ensuring the safety of those displaced as operations continue. The state government is also working with insurance companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to expedite claims and offer moratoriums to affected borrowers.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a meeting with private and government insurance companies is scheduled for 5 August 2026 to address claims for damaged vehicles, livestock, and property. The government has also approved over ₹41 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in flood-affected areas as financial relief is prioritised.
"As floods affect four districts of Assam, our government stands firmly with every affected family. Along with other relief and assistance, we have approved ₹41.67 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.
In Charaideo, the worst-hit district, 77,456 people are affected, followed by 63,492 in Sivasagar and 34,067 in Jorhat. The government has directed the Power Department to ensure that the approved subsidy is transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts by 4 August 2026 as direct benefit transfers are implemented.
Analysis showed that the overall flood situation in Assam has improved since 30 July 2026, when more than two lakh people across eight districts were affected. However, authorities remain vigilant as certain rivers continue to pose risks, and relief operations are being maintained to address ongoing needs as vigilance continues.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the concentration of July rainfall in specific regions has contributed to the severity of floods in Assam, while other parts of the country face dry reservoirs. This uneven distribution of monsoon rain has led to both devastating floods and water shortages in different states.
"The cumulative country-level trend hides the concentration of July rain in a few places and in about half the days of the month. This is why parts of the country are reporting devastating floods and other parts are reporting dry reservoirs," the analysis noted.
Coverage revealed that the Assam government is also focusing on swift assessment of damage to ensure timely disbursement of repair funds. Relief and rehabilitation measures are being coordinated with local authorities to support affected families and restore normalcy in the impacted districts as recovery efforts progress.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.