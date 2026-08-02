Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Falsely Shared as Indian Army Destroying Minorities’ Homes in Manipur

Old Video Falsely Shared as Indian Army Destroying Minorities’ Homes in Manipur

The video dates back to 2023 and shows a house being destroyed amid ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Manipur is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows the Indian Army destroying minorities' homes in Manipur.</p></div>
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An old video from Manipur is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows the Indian Army destroying minorities' homes in Manipur.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a multi-storeyed building collapsing to the ground is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as visuals from Manipur.

The claim: One X user shared the clip with the text, "This is Manipur, not Palestine. Indian Army is destroying Minority houses in Manipur."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: The claim is misleading.

  • The video dates back to May 2023, when a house in Manipur's Churachandpur was destroyed during the widespread ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show an Injured Student at the Jantar Mantar Protests? No!

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the clip led us to an Instagram video shared by NDTV's Instagram account on 21 July 2024.

  • Its caption noted that the video was from 2023, when ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out in Manipur.

  • The post noted the video was from Churachandpur, where Naorem Ibomcha Meitei's house was destroyed by the Kuki community.

  • As per NDTV's report, Naorem Ibomcha Meitei and their family had fled their home when the clashes began, telling the organisation that their house had been destroyed between May and September 2023.

  • News organisation India Today had also shared the same video with similar details.

  • The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing took to X to rubbish the viral claim, noting that the video was "old and is being shared with a misleading context."

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that the Indian Army was destroying minorities' homes in Manipur.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video of a Rescue Operation Amid Assam Floods Shared as Real

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