WebQoof Recap: Around Parliament Security Breach, Shivraj Singh Chouhan & More

From false claims added to the Parliament security breach, communal spin given to visuals from the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
Shortly after the parliament security breach, some social media users linked the attack to the founder of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Several claims went viral such as:
Some claimed that the "yellow colour gas bombs" were a sign of a Khalistani connection.
Similarly, some pointed out the resemblance between the colour of the smoke and the Khalistani flag.
Several users have said that since Pannun had warned about attacking the Parliament on or before 13 December, he must be behind the breach.
At the time of writing this report, no links between those involved in the security breach and Pannun had been established.
As per initial interrogation by the Delhi Police, the four accused were unhappy about the state of the country and were upset over issues like price rise, and unemployment, sources told The Quint.
Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to The Quint that no such links had been established at the time of publication.
The claim is misleading.
However, we found the longer version of the video which showed the child shouting for his father in Sabarimala, Kerala. The child was later reunited with his father.
The local authorities confirmed to The Quint that the child was seen crying for his father when the bus started moving.
Following the appointment of Dr Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a clip of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking down in front of several people is going viral on social media.
Those sharing claimed that Chouhan was "betrayed" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as he wasn't appointed as the state's Chief Minister.
However, this claim is false. The video dates back to 2019, and shows Chouhan breaking down after his adopted daughter passed away.
Following the expulsion of TMC's Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha on this basis of the Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query allegations against the leader, a video showing the politician being dragged by the police is being shared on social media platforms.
Users claimed that it shows the "manner" in which she was expelled from the parliament.
Although Moitra has been expelled, the video is not recent.
It dates back to October 2023 and shows Moitra and other other TMC leaders being detained in Krishi Bhawan by the authorities.
An image showing former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a claim that the duo met recently and Raje allegedly threatened to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join Congress party if she was not made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan again.
But, the claim is false. This image dates back to 2018 and does not show the two meeting or discussing the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan's position.
