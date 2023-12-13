Edited Graphics Shared To Claim That CM Revanth Reddy Made Communal Statements

A set of two screenshots with logos of Telugu news organisations, NTV and Way2News are going viral on the internet where they are attributing a communal quote to the new Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

These claims state that Reddy allegedly made a remark about the Congress party helping Muslims by letting them auction the land which belong to the Hindu temples.

When were these shared?: These claims were first shared in November, at the time when the parties were campaigning for the elections in Telangana.