Accused Had Pamphlets Calling PM Modi a 'Missing Person': Delhi Police to Court

The four persons, arrested for the security breach in Parliament on 13 December, had carried pamphlets in which they called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "missing person," and declared a reward from Swiss Bank for 'finding him', the Delhi Police told the Patiala House Court on Thursday, 14 December, Bar and Bench reported.

The court sent the four accused — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde — to a seven-day police custody.