Fact-Check: Will MoF Declare a Three-Day Weekend in Next Budget?

No official circular has been released by the Ministry of Finance about three-day weekends.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A false claim about MoF declaring a three day week off is going viral on social media.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Fact-check: A false claim about MoF declaring a three day week off is going viral on social media.
A post is going viral on social media to claim that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon release a policy mandating three-days of weekly offs in all companies.

It also adds that the employees would have to work up to 10 to 12 hours per day for four days a week starting from 1 July 2024.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: There is no evidence to prove that the claim is true.

  • No official circular has been released by the Ministry of Finance or Sitharaman about three-day week offs.

Also ReadEdited Graphics Shared To Claim That CM Revanth Reddy Made Communal Statements

How did you find out the truth?: We did not find any reports that supported the claim.

  • Further, no official circular was shared by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on their website about three-day week offs.

More information about the number of holidays: We checked the existing laws around the number of weekly offs mentioned in the Weekly Holidays Act, of 1942.

  • According to this Act, a shop, restaurant or theatre is required to provide one day off to its employees every week after five working days.

  • Factories Act of 1948 mentioned that no worker would be made to work more than 48 hours a week and would get at least one day off.

  • Press Information Bureau (PIB) also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which dismissed the viral claims.

  • It clarified that no such proposal about three day-week offs was shared by MoF

Conclusion: A false claim about MoF declaring a three day week off is going viral on social media.

Also ReadDid The Parliament Security Breach Have a ‘Khalistani Connection'?

