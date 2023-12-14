Fact-Check: Will MoF Declare a Three-Day Weekend in Next Budget?

Fact-check: A false claim about MoF declaring a three day week off is going viral on social media.
A post is going viral on social media to claim that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon release a policy mandating three-days of weekly offs in all companies.
It also adds that the employees would have to work up to 10 to 12 hours per day for four days a week starting from 1 July 2024.
How did you find out the truth?: We did not find any reports that supported the claim.
Further, no official circular was shared by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on their website about three-day week offs.
More information about the number of holidays: We checked the existing laws around the number of weekly offs mentioned in the Weekly Holidays Act, of 1942.
According to this Act, a shop, restaurant or theatre is required to provide one day off to its employees every week after five working days.
Factories Act of 1948 mentioned that no worker would be made to work more than 48 hours a week and would get at least one day off.
Press Information Bureau (PIB) also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which dismissed the viral claims.
It clarified that no such proposal about three day-week offs was shared by MoF
Conclusion: A false claim about MoF declaring a three day week off is going viral on social media.
