Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Breaking Down Falsely Linked to MP CM Appointment

A video showing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking down in front of several people is going viral on social media as a recent clip.

The claim: Users sharing the video claim that Chouhan was "betrayed" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as he wasn't appointed as the state's Chief Minister.

New updates about MP: On 11 December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Dr Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister for the state.