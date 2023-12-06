Modi's BJP Still Favourite for Lok Sabha 2024 but 4 States Can Spoil the Party

What is the reality beyond the hyperbole?

The fact is that the BJP is without doubt in a pole position for the 2024 Lok Sabha race, but not because it has won grand victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. It is because of electoral data.

The vote share gap between the BJP and its allies (BJP+) compared to the Congress and its allies (Congress+) in Karnataka, western India, and the Hindi heartland in 2014 and 2019, has ranged between 10 percent and 35 percent.

Take Himachal where the Congress won in December 2022. The vote share gap between the two is a staggering 35 percent. With Modi as the gladiator and with no survey showing any signs of a decline in his popularity ratings, common sense suggests that the 2024 story is not going to be different unless something truly dramatic happens in the next four months.

Given this set of hard data, one would not be indulging in hyperbole to suggest that the BJP has all but breasted the victory tape. Yet, no two elections are ever the same. And in a hurry to declare the BJP victorious, analysts seem to be papering over some ground realities.