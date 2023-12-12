Bhajanlal Sharma is New Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa are Dy CMs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 12 December, announced Bhajanlal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

Sharma is a first-time MLA from Sanganer.

"A meeting of the MLAs was called to decide on the Legislative Party Leader. The proposal to appoint Bhajanlal Sharma was presented by former CM and BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje. Everybody agreed upon the name unanimously," Union Minister Rajnath Singh, also the central observer for the state, told the media on Tuesday.