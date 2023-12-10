Join Us On:
Old Video of TMC’s Mahua Moitra Falsely Linked to Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

This video dates back to October of this year and does not show Mahua Moitra being expelled from Lok Sabha.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read

On 8 December, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query allegations against the leader.

In the backdrop of this, a video is now being shared to claim that it shows the manner in which Moitra was expelled from the lower house of the Parliament.

What have users said?: Those sharing the videos have said, "TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Parliament over cash for a query case. She was expelled in this manner. Your views?."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time this report was being written, the video had recorded over one lakh views on the platform. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Are these claims true?: While Moitra has indeed been expelled, this video dates back to October 2023.

  • The video shows Moitra and other TMC leaders being detained in Krishi Bhawan by the authorities.

What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube and came across the same video uploaded on the official channel of Times of India.

  • The video was uploaded on 4 October and was titled, "Mahua Moitra DRAGGED, forcefully removed from Krishi Bhawan by Police | TMC Delhi Dharna."

  • Its description said TMC leaders including Mahua Moitra were detained by the authorities after they sat in protest at Krishi Bhawan.

  • The delegation had reached the Bhawan to meet Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, but she was unavailable.

  • After the delegation said they won't leave without meeting the minister, they were forcibly removed from the site and detained.

Other sources: Moitra, too, had uploaded the same visuals on her official X handle on 3 October.

She shared it with a caption saying, "Listen up @narendramodi - you can drag us out but the truth won’t go away- you have illegally withheld thousands of crores of MNREGA funds from the poot of West Bengal. INDIA will throw you out come 2024."

About the cash-for-query case: Moitra's expulsion came after the Lok Sabha Ethic Committee, in a report, recommended her expulsion to Speaker Om Birla. You can watch our video below for more details.

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and is being shared on the internet with misleading context.

