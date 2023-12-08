Mahua Moitra 'Cash-for-Query Case': Ethics Panel Report Tabled in Lok Sabha

The fifth day of the Winter Session of the Parliament on Friday, 8 December, is expected to be a story affair with the report of the Parliament's Ethics Committee formed on the 'cash-for-query' case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to be discussed in the House.

The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Sonkar. The BJP on Thursday had issued a whip to all its memberes to be present in the house in a bid to register protests on the matter.

The panel had earlier recommended the expulsion of Moitra from the Parliament.